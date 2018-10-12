Home Sport Other

Three more gold for India, Deepa Malik wins second bronze in Asian Para Games

India now have 59 medals in the Games, which conclude on Saturday. Eleven of these are gold, 18 silver and 30 bronze.

Published: 12th October 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Paralympian Deepa Malik (Photo|AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: A couple of gold medals from chess and another one from a shuttler ensured India continued its impressive performance at the Asian Para Games where Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik bagged her second bronze Friday.

K Jennitha Anto clinched the gold in women's individual rapid P1 chess event after beating Manurung Roslinda of Indonesia 1-0 in the final round, while Kishan Gangolli got the better of Majid Bagheri in the men's individual rapid VI - B2/B3 event to claim the top spot.

Rapid P1 event is for physically impaired athletes while rapid VI - B2/B3 event features partially blind competitors.

ALSO READ | Silver for javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar at Asian Para Games

In para-badminton, Parul Parmar notched up a 21-9 21-5 victory over Wandee Kamtam of Thailand to win the gold medal in the women's singles SL3 event.

Athletes in this class have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance but they play in standing positions.

"I work as a coach in the Gujarat's Sports Authority of India. My target is Paralympics. I will play in the World Championships next," Parmar said after winning the gold.

"So, I want support from my office and I need sponsors. When we go to play international tournaments we don't have sponsors and we have to fund ourselves. I request the government to help us," she added.

In swimming, Swapnil Patil clinched a silver in the men's 100m backstroke in the S10 category.

The S10 classification covers physical impairment.

Patil earlier won a bronze in the men's 400m freestyle.

India also won a bronze medal in the men's C4 Individual Pursuit 4000m cycling event with Gurlal Singh claiming the third position.

This event is for athletes with a below the knee amputation and a prosthesis on one leg.

Earlier in the day, Rio Paralympics silver-medallist Deepa Malik bagged her second medal at the ongoing competition when she clinched the bronze in the women's F51/52/53s discus throw.

Deepa produced her best effort in her fourth attempt, a 9.67 metre throw to claim the third spot.

Elnaz Darabian of Iran took home the gold and set a new Asian record with her best throw of 10.71m.

Fatema Nedham of Bahrain won the silver with an effort of 9.87m.

The other Indian in fray, Ekta Bhyan, who won the gold in the women's club throw event, finished last in a four-strong field with a best attempt of 6.52m.

In F51/52/53 category, athletes have full power and movements in their arms, but none in their abdominal muscles and typically no sitting balance.

They compete in seated positions.

Deepa had earlier won a bronze in women's F 53/54 javelin throw event.

In the women's discus throw F11 category, Nidhi Mishra claimed a bronze covering a personal distance of 21.82m.

The F11 classification covers visual impairment.

India now have 59 medals in the Games, which conclude on Saturday. Eleven of these are gold, 18 silver and 30 bronze.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepa Malik Asian Para Games Paralympics Para sports

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp