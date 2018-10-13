Home Sport Other

Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap loses passport in Amsterdam, seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallist lost his passport in Amsterdam last night and is now stranded there.

Published: 13th October 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Parupalli Kashyap |AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian men's singles shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's help after he lost his passport in Amsterdam while travelling to Odense for the Denmark Open.

The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallist lost his passport in Amsterdam last night and is now stranded there.

He is supposed to leave for Odense Sunday for the Denmark Open.

He sought Swaraj's intervention and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

 

"Good Morning Ma'am, I've lost my passport at Amsterdam last night. I have to travel to Denmark Open, French Open and Saarloux Open,Germany. My ticket for Denmark is on Sunday, 14th October. I request help in this matter. @SushmaSwaraj @Ra_THORe @himantabiswa @narendramodi," tweeted Kashyap.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parupalli Kashyap Sushma Swaraj Kashyap loses passport Amsterdam Denmark Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp