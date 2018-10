Mohan four-for propels Jaya Education to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: V MOHAN’S 4/5 helped Jaya Education Group RC beat CPCL by 65 runs in their TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league Fourth Division match on Sunday. Brief scores: II Division: Autolec ERC 145 in 30 ovs bt Pattabiram CA 134/6 in 30 ovs. IV Division: Jaya Education Group 121 in 29.2 ovs (M Haridoss 5/29) bt CPCL 56 in 18.3 ovs (V Mohan 4/5).

Gopalakrishnan scalps five V Gopalakrishnan’s 5/29 paved the way for Delphi TVS to beat Royal Enfield by 26 runs in the 15th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy limited-over tournament on Sunday. Brief scores: Group A: Delphi TVS 149 in 27.4 ovs (M Savari Anand 53; S Praveen Kumar 4/32) bt Royal Enfield 123 in 26.3 ovs (V Gopalakrishnan 5/29). Group B: Samsung India 131 in 24.3 ovs bt Ashok Leyland Ennore 119/6 in 30 ovs.

BSNL Chennai win BSNL Chennai Telephones beat Minerva Cricket Club by two wickets in the TNCA Fourth Division C Zone league. Brief scores (IV Division C): Venkateswara CC 272/8 in 50 ovs (T Bharath 53 n.o, C Karthick 51) bt Krishnaraj Memorial Club 110 in 29.2 ovs (S Navaladi Muthukumar 5/37). Minerva CC 224 in 49.5 ovs (P Arun Kumar 61, E Malcolm Thiyagaraj 55, J Vijay Anand 51 n.o; C Velmurugan 6/85) lost to BSNL Chennai Telephones RC 226/8 in 49.1 ovs (T Manojkumar 73).