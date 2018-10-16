Home Sport Other

Floyd Mayweather responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov's fighting challenge

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mayweather made his partners aware about the challenge and asked them to organise the bout.

Published: 16th October 2018 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A day after Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov challenged lightweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather for a fight, the latter has responded by accepting the challenge.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mayweather made his partners aware about the challenge and asked them to organise the bout.

"CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out! Go to @leonardellerbe 's page to view Khabib Nurmagomedov challenging me. #CBS #SHOWTIME #MGMGRAND #MayweatherPromotions," he wrote.

Earlier, Nurmagomedov's promoter Leonard Ellerbe had posted an Instagram video in which the boxer could be seen challenging Mayweather saying that there could only be one king in the jungle.

"Let's go Floyd, we have to fight now. 50-0 versus 27-0, two guys (who) never lose. Let's go, why not? Because in the jungle (there's) only one king. Only one king... of course, I'm the king. Because, he cannot drop... McGregor but I dropped him easily. That's why, let's go," he had said in the video.

Nurmagomedov had recently handed over a thumping defeat to the biggest name in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Conor McGregor.

Mayweather is undefeated in the 50 professional fights that he has fought so far while Nurmagomedov holds a 27-0 winning streak record. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Floyd Mayweather Khabib Nurmagomedov MMA Mixed Martial Arts Conor McGregor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp