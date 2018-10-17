Home Sport Other

A badminton academy in Kochi where talents get international training

As an expatriate Badminton player, Dubai-based Alex Tharakan has always wished to contribute something back to his own country.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

The students of the academy

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: As an expatriate Badminton player, Dubai-based Alex Tharakan has always wished to contribute something back to his own country. When such a thought came to his mind, he has no doubt about choosing Kerala, state that has a goldmine of talent. 

He established  NVBA PASE, Badminton Academy in Tripunithura,  on January 8 this year. 

“Developing students from the remotest areas of the state into an international standard is our primary aim. Along with that, we will be developing a  strong grassroot-level platform for badminton in Kerala,” says Alex, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) certified international coach. 

The first international academy was formed out of the partnership between NVBA, Malaysia and PASE, Dubai with the influx of renowned coaches such as Yogendran Krishnan and  Yeoh Kay Bin.   

He felt the lack of professionalism in every sphere of coaching academies. “Apart from the unavailability of good facilities, the stakeholders showed a lack of adaptation to the new trends in the sport. They were still following the old methods where one trainer will look after more than 30-40 students,” he says.
 
“We assigned 10 students under one coach. He will focus on those students in an exclusive court. Then bring in various coaching methods followed by BWF that are completely alien to Indian academies,” he says.

Instead of going for senior players, they believed in the motto of ‘catch them young’ by investing heavily in age group teams. “We realised the untapped potential in this belt and give it some time to emerge through high-performance training,” asserts Alex. 

Attesting the vision, many of them have made notable strides in the state and national level championships.  “U-19 state runner-up Jacob Thomas and other players from various age categories namely Arjun Biju, Rojin  Jacob, Rijin Roshith, Navaneeth and  Jerry M John made their mark in sundry events,” he quips. 

There is no restriction on the selection of players to the academy, exclusively established for the state. “We check the adaptation level, intelligence and the physique of the kid while selection. We scouts children between the age of 8-15 to our teams,” he says. Currently, more than 60 students are training under the academy.  Apart from Tripunithura, the started indoor sports academy at Etumanoor in March.

Alex and team are moving forward to the next level by establishing a High-profile badminton academy ‘Yogendran International Badminton Academy’ at Karyavattom Green Field Stadium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Badminton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp