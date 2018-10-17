Home Sport Other

PM Narendra Modi felicitates Para Asian Games medal-winners

Published: 17th October 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the medal winners of the 2018 Asian Para Games in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met and felicitated the medal winners of the 2018 Para Asian Games here in the national capital.

The Prime Minister also expressed appreciation for the coaches of the medal winners.

Athlete Deepa Malik, who won a bronze medal in discus and javelin throw at the Para Asian Games, expressed her joy after meeting Prime Minister Modi.

"We felt very happy as the Prime Minister took out time and made it a priority to meet and invite the entire team of the Para Asian Games consisting of 70 players. This may be one of the biggest morale booster for the team and winners."

Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar, who won a gold medal in the badminton event of the Games, said, "I am very happy today. Since the day I decided to take part in the Para Asian Games I had hoped to clinch a gold medal and meet sir."

Swimmer and gold medal winner at the Asian Para Games, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, also expressed his pleasure after meeting the Prime Minister. He said, "We feel very proud and happy when such things happen. This motivates us to perform better and win more medals for our country."

Meanwhile, record smasher and gold medalist in high jump, Sharad Kumar asserted how appreciation after the victory serves as a huge motivation and pushes them to do even better in the future.

India finished with a total of 72 medals in one of its best performances at Para Asian Games in Jakarta.

