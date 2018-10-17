Home Sport Other

Pro Kabaddi southern derby: Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 

This was Tamil Thalaivas' fifth straight defeat and they haven't won a match since the opening day of the season.

Published: 17th October 2018 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Thalaivas tried hard to make a comeback but Bengaluru Bulls' defence was on top of their game (Photo | Twitter/ProKabbadi)

By PTI

SONIPAT (HYDERABAD): Bengaluru Bulls earned the bragging rights in the southern derby, outplaying Tamil Thalaivas 44-35 in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 here on Wednesday.

Pawan Sehrawat with 16 points and Kashiling Adake (12 points) were the star performers for Bengaluru as they registered their second consecutive win of the tournament.

This was Tamil Thalaivas' fifth straight defeat and they haven't won a match since the opening day of the season.

Ajay Thakur was once again tried to salvage the match for Thalaivas but couldn't get enough support.

Adake started the match with a bang as he came up with a super raid in the 2nd minute to give Bengaluru Bulls 4-1 lead.

Thakur got his first point of the match in the fourth minute as Tamil Thalaivas trailed 2-4.

Adake made another successful raid as Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all out to lead 9-2.

Tamil Thalaivas were clearly struggling a much fitter outfit in Bengaluru Bulls as they didn't have answer to their raiding prowess.

In the sixth minute, Sehrawat came up with a four-point raid to give Bengaluru Bulls 14-3 lead.

Tamil Thalaivas defence had a half to forget as they scored just two tackle points. At the end of the first half Bengaluru Bulls led 25-14 with Adake scoring 10 points.

Tamil Thalaivas began the second half strongly as they inflicted an all out in the 24th minute to cut the deficit to 21-29.

Thalaivas tried hard to make a comeback but Bengaluru Bulls' defence was on top of their game. With their lead cut to just six points, they made to crucial tackles to lead 33-24 in the 30th minute.

Tamil Thalaivas suffered a big blow in the second half when their skipper Ajay Thakur was stretchered off the mat as he suffered an injury.

With less than five minutes left, Bengaluru Bulls had opened an 11-point gap and were on course to a comfortable victory.

Tamil Thalaivas forced a super tackle in the 37th minute, trailing 31-41.

Another super tackle was forced by Thalaivas as they trailed 34-43 in the 39th minute.

The Thalaivas defence's poor first half showing was one of the main reason why they suffered another defeat.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bulls southern derby Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Foreign tourists are flocking to a group of rocky islands a few miles off the coast of Peru's capital for a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a chance to swim with sea lions. (Photo | AP)
Tourists flock to swim with sea lions near Peru's capital
Andrea started her acting career in theatre with Girish Karnad's Nagamandala. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)
Here are some stunning photos of 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea
facebook twitter whatsapp