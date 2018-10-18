Struggles aside, Praveen Chitravel jumps to glory at Youth Olympics

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Putting poverty behind and through sheer grit and determination, Praveen Chitravel, a labo­u­rer’s son from Ammapettai (Thanjavur), bagged bronze in the men’s triple jump to give India its second medal in athletics at the ongoing Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Praveen cleared a distance of 15.68m to finish fifth in the Stage 2 competition on Tuesday night. But his good showing in Stage 1 — where he was third with 15.84m — took him to the podium, with a combined effort of 31.52m.

“I feel delighted. It was really very difficult to get a medal as the competition was really tough. Plus, it was pretty cold out here. During the third attempt, I injured myself and had back pain. If not for that injury, I could have improved my performance (total four takes),’’ the 17-year-old told Express from Buenos Aires.

Praveen’s splendid show ea­rned him praise from Tamil Na­du Athletics Association (TNAA) as well. “It is a very good effort from the youngster. He is training at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu facility. He is a hard-working and sincere boy and we are proud of him. We are sure that he will do well in the senior level too”, said TNAA secretary C Latha.

In the new format, there are no finals in track and field events. Each event is held twice, with results from both rounds counting towards the final standings. Alejandro Diaz of Cuba won gold with a combined effort of 17.14m and 17.04m, while Emmeanuel Oritsemeyiwa (16.34m + 15.51m) of Nigeria took silver.

“He trains five-six hours a day, and that keeps him fit, physically and mentally,” said Indira Suresh, an athletics coach at the Centre of Excellence for Boys in Chennai, and Praveen’s mentor.

“Praveen’s father Chitravel is a farmer who earns his daily wages by working in rice fields. He has an elder sister and a younger brother. His mother is a house wife. It is indeed a unique ach­i­ev­e­­­m­ent, considering his ba­c­kground.” Praveen had won gold in the inaugural Khelo India School Games this year, and he is pursuing his BA degree at Alva’s College in Mangaluru.

“For five years, Praveen has been training with me in Chennai and then at Nagercoil. Since he studies in Mangaluru, he trains with me whenever he finds time,” said Suresh.

“In triple jump, he has an explosive start. That is his strength. I have asked him to do some abdominal exercises to improve his core strength. Nevertheless, he is talented and will go places. Our next aim is to try and make him start doing well in the senior group.”

Silver for Akash

Recurve archer Akash won silver at the Youth Olympic Games on Wednesday. This was India’s ninth silver in the competition. USA’s Trenton Cowles clinched gold.

