Top guns back wrestling contingent to break two-year barren spell

CHENNAI: This has been a decent year for Indian wrestlers so far. The Commonwealth Games turned out to be a dream outing as they returned with five gold, three silver and four bronze. Against traditionally powerful opponents from Japan, Iran and Uzbekistan, they did well at the Asian Games too, winning two gold and one bronze.

Their biggest test starts on Saturday in Budapest, where the World Championship is being held. It will provide an idea of what to expect at the 2020 Olympics.The point to remember is, Indians failed to win a medal in the last two editions of the world meet. Narsingh Yadav’s bronze in 74 kg in 2015 was the country’s last success at the prestigious event. The 2016 Olympics in Rio gave birth to a new star in Sakshi Malik, but she was not able to replicate her success at the World Championship last year.

But after a two-year dry spell, India’s only gold medallist at the event, Sushil Kumar feels the barren run will come to an end.

“After a long time, this year the team that we have is strong and fully focussed. They are all fit. There is something different about these wrestlers. I am sure that even if there is a slight chance during the bouts, they will make the most of it,” Sushil told Express on Friday.According to him, Bajrang Punia is the main medal contender. But he did not rule out the possibility of a surprise winner.

At the Asian Games in Jakarta, Bajrang made short work of his opponents. In Budapest, the 24-year-old is seeded third in the 65 kg category. Former bronze medallist Babita Phogat too is hoping for a good show from Indian grapplers.

“The World Championship is the toughest competition. The Olympics is also huge. But there is something special about the Worlds. Some of the finest wrestlers are going to be there and I am very confident that the Indian team will do well,” she said.

As far as the women are concerned, Vinesh Phogat was on another level at the Asian Games beating opponents like Olympic medallist Sun Yanan on the way to a historic gold. While her absence due to injury will be a blow, Babita feels there may be one or two more capable of performing beyond expectations.

“The team is very strong this year. But everything depends on the particular day. You need to have a little bit of luck as well. While the injury to Vinesh is not a good sign as far as the women’s team is concerned, Ritu (Phogat) and Pooja (Dhanda) could be the surprise package this year.”

