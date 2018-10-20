Home Sport Other

Top guns back wrestling contingent to break two-year barren spell

This has been a decent year for Indian wrestlers so far.

Published: 20th October 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Punia has been singled out as a strong medal contender in men’s 65kg

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: This has been a decent year for Indian wrestlers so far. The Commonwealth Games turned out to be a dream outing as they returned with five gold, three silver and four bronze. Against traditionally powerful opponents from Japan, Iran and Uzbekistan, they did well at the Asian Games too, winning two gold and one bronze.

Their biggest test starts on Saturday in Budapest, where the World Championship is being held. It will provide an idea of what to expect at the 2020 Olympics.The point to remember is, Indians failed to win a medal in the last two editions of the world meet. Narsingh Yadav’s bronze in 74 kg in 2015 was the country’s last success at the prestigious event. The 2016 Olympics in Rio gave birth to a new star in Sakshi Malik, but she was not able to replicate her success at the World Championship last year.
But after a two-year dry spell, India’s only gold medallist at the event, Sushil Kumar feels the barren run will come to an end.

“After a long time, this year the team that we have is strong and fully focussed. They are all fit. There is something different about these wrestlers. I am sure that even if there is a slight chance during the bouts, they will make the most of it,” Sushil told Express on Friday.According to him, Bajrang Punia is the main medal contender. But he did not rule out the possibility of a surprise winner.

At the Asian Games in Jakarta, Bajrang made short work of his opponents. In Budapest, the 24-year-old is seeded third in the 65 kg category. Former bronze medallist Babita Phogat too is hoping for a good show from Indian grapplers.

“The World Championship is the toughest competition. The Olympics is also huge. But there is something special about the Worlds. Some of the finest wrestlers are going to be there and I am very confident that the Indian team will do well,” she said.

As far as the women are concerned, Vinesh Phogat was on another level at the Asian Games beating opponents like Olympic medallist Sun Yanan on the way to a historic gold. While her absence due to injury will be a blow, Babita feels there may be one or two more capable of performing beyond expectations.

“The team is very strong this year. But everything depends on the particular day. You need to have a little bit of luck as well. While the injury to Vinesh is not a good sign as far as the women’s team is concerned, Ritu (Phogat) and Pooja (Dhanda) could be the surprise package this year.”

vimalsankar@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wrestling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp