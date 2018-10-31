Home Sport Other

Pankaj Advani becomes first Indian to win Asian Snooker Tour title

Advani delivered a power-packed performance to outclass China's Ju Reti 6-1 in the final and become the first Indian to win an Asian Snooker Tour event.

Published: 31st October 2018 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Nineteen-time world champion Pankaj Advani on Wednesday become the first Indian to win an Asian Snooker Tour event (Photo | Twitter/Pankaj Advani)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nineteen-time world champion Pankaj Advani on Wednesday sent out a strong message before the upcoming world championships by winning the second leg of the Asian Snooker Tour in Jinan, China.

Advani delivered a power-packed performance to outclass China's Ju Reti 6-1 in the final and become the first Indian to win an Asian Snooker Tour event.

The IBSF World Billiards and Snooker Championships is less than a fortnight away and the Indian star cueist is the defending champion in both sports.

The new 10-red format of the Tour was well-received by all players as some fine performances were on display throughout the second leg.

It was, however, Advani who shone the brightest in this particular event as he registered one-sided victories in every match, be it league or knockout.

After dropping two frames each in a league match and in the last-16 knockout ties, every other match saw Advani concede one frame or none.

The final was no different.

After winning the first two frames, Reti showed minor signs of a comeback by clinching the third.

After going 2-0 up with the help of a 40 break in the second, Reti's solitary notable break in the final was a 60 that aided his unfavourable scoreline from being a complete whitewash.

Advani added to his opponent's misery by compiling breaks of 49, 51 and then a complete clearance from start to finish in the last frame, signing off from the championship with a flawless 94 to bring home the Tour trophy.

The 33-year-old from Pune will now have to immediately switch to Billiards as Myanmar hosts the prestigious world championships from November 12 to 27.

Final: Pankaj Advani (India) defeated Ju Reti (China) 6-1.48-35, 67(40)-23, 24-69(60), 63-33, 100(49,51)-0, 47-19, 94(94)-0.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj ​Advani Asian Snooker Tour Asian Snooker Tour title 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp