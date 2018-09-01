Bengal plans to come up with policy for sportspersons

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the state is planning to roll out a sports policy so as to provide benefits to promising sportspersons.

"Our government has helped many of our sportspersons who brought honour for the state. We are looking to come up with a new policy to help sportspersons who have performed well and won medals. This will enhance their confidence and facilitate them in achieving goals in next big level," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Referring to the success of Swapna Barman, India's first-ever Asian Games gold medal winner in heptathlon, Banerjee said she would be provided all facilities to achieve a better result at the next big sporting event.

The state government has already announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for Barman.

Banerjee also said Barman would be felicitated by the state in Darjeeling if she returns home by September 3.

Swapna had scripted history in Jakarta on Wednesday when she achieved her personal best score of 6026 points in the seven-event competition to earn India a first heptathlon gold in Asian Games.

The golden girl defied physical and financial odds to reach the pinnacle. Swapna's father, Panchanan Barman, was a rickshaw-puller and has been bedridden for the last few years due to old-age problems.