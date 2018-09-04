Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela seal quota berths for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Anmol Gurung By

CHENNAI: Mission Olympic has begun for Indian shooters. Two women sealed quota berths for Tokyo 2020 on Monday after an impressive display at the ISSF World Championship in Changwon, South Korea.

Rising shooter Anjum Moudgil lived up to the promise she had been showing in the last 12 months or so, winning silver in the 10m air rifle event. Apurvi Chandela also secured a berth despite finishing fourth in the same event.

Given that Indian shooters have done reasonably in the last few years, this was no surprise. But not discounting her talent, there was some surprise element in Anjum’s effort. Given that 50m rifle 3 positions is her main event, it was a big coup for the shooter from Chandigarh. “I never expected a quota in the 10m event, but it was good fun,” Anjum, who had won silver at the Guadalajara World Cup and Commonwealth Games earlier this year, told Express.

A few tweaks in her style of shooting worked in her favour. “I made some changes in my technique and it paid off. Winning a quota was vital, so I’m delighted to achieve it.”

Despite being consistent, the 24-year-old had missed out on the Asian Games, which prompted her to reflect on her mistakes. “I felt bad then but I knew there was no major problem. I came to Korea and worked on my mistakes.”

One person who was delighted for Anjum was coach Deepali Deshpande, who has been a big support system in her career so far. Having worked with her closely, Deepali always tipped big things from her. She was pleasantly surprised by the way Anjum dealt with pressure and came out with flying colours.

“She did so well, I’m so happy. I did expect her to win a medal but not this soon,” the Olympian said. “We changed her equipment, her posture was also changed. She was getting more support and she could focus more on her technique. That helped. Also, it was not a do-or-die situation, she was enjoying her shooting and was really focussed,” Deepali added.

Known to be a calm person, who is also passionate about painting, Anjum was leading after the 12th shot before she was overtaken by the 17-year-old IM Hana of the host nation. Confident after this, Anjum is looking forward to the remaining challenges.

Deepali, who was alongside the duo, narrated how Apurvi reacted after she had just missed out on the podium. “’Oh my God! Itna pressure tha,’ that’s what she told me. She was trembling,” she recounted.

It says a lot about the shooter from Jaipur, who has been on target in recent times. Despite the pressure that comes with shooting, she has learned how to cope with it. “She keeps it very simple. Apurvi is one of the most experienced shooters and has come out after an injury. She has fought back to prominence,” Deepali said.

For Anjum, Deepali already has plans in her mind. “Now, we have more time to prepare. We can afford to give her a break as well.”

Men miss out

In the men’s 10m air rifle event, Asian Games medallist Deepak Kumar finished sixth in a highly competitive final which was dominated by Russia and Croatia. Ravi Kumar finished 28th.

