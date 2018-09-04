Home Sport Other

Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela seal quota berths for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The two women sealed quota berths for Tokyo 2020 on Monday after an impressive display at the ISSF World Championship in Changwon, South Korea.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Silver medallist Anjum Moudgil during the women’s 10m air rifle final at the World Championship in Changwon, South Korea, on Monday | ISSF

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mission Olympic has begun for Indian shooters. Two women sealed quota berths for Tokyo 2020 on Monday after an impressive display at the ISSF World Championship in Changwon, South Korea.
Rising shooter Anjum Moudgil lived up to the promise she had been showing in the last 12 months or so, winning silver in the 10m air rifle event. Apurvi Chandela also secured a berth despite finishing fourth in the same event.

Given that Indian shooters have done reasonably in the last few years, this was no surprise. But not discounting her talent, there was some surprise element in Anjum’s effort. Given that 50m rifle 3 positions is her main event, it was a big coup for the shooter from Chandigarh. “I never expected a quota in the 10m event, but it was good fun,” Anjum, who had won silver at the Guadalajara World Cup and Commonwealth Games earlier this year, told Express.

A few tweaks in her style of shooting worked in her favour. “I made some changes in my technique and it paid off. Winning a quota was vital, so I’m delighted to achieve it.”

Despite being consistent, the 24-year-old had missed out on the Asian Games, which prompted her to reflect on her mistakes. “I felt bad then but I knew there was no major problem. I came to Korea and worked on my mistakes.”

One person who was delighted for Anjum was coach Deepali Deshpande, who has been a big support system in her career so far. Having worked with her closely, Deepali always tipped big things from her. She was pleasantly surprised by the way Anjum dealt with pressure and came out with flying colours.
“She did so well, I’m so happy. I did expect her to win a medal but not this soon,” the Olympian said. “We changed her equipment, her posture was also changed. She was getting more support and she could focus more on her technique. That helped. Also, it was not a do-or-die situation, she was enjoying her shooting and was really focussed,” Deepali added.

Known to be a calm person, who is also passionate about painting, Anjum was leading after the 12th shot before she was overtaken by the 17-year-old IM Hana of the host nation. Confident after this, Anjum is looking forward to the remaining challenges.

Deepali, who was alongside the duo, narrated how Apurvi reacted after she had just missed out on the podium. “’Oh my God! Itna pressure tha,’ that’s what she told me. She was trembling,” she recounted.
It says a lot about the shooter from Jaipur, who has been on target in recent times. Despite the pressure that comes with shooting, she has learned how to cope with it. “She keeps it very simple. Apurvi is one of the most experienced shooters and has come out after an injury. She has fought back to prominence,” Deepali said.

For Anjum, Deepali already has plans in her mind. “Now, we have more time to prepare. We can afford to give her a break as well.”

Men miss out

In the men’s 10m air rifle event, Asian Games medallist Deepak Kumar finished sixth in a highly competitive final which was dominated by Russia and Croatia. Ravi Kumar finished 28th.

anmol@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mission Olympic Anjum Moudgil Apurvi Chandela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India