Bharath ton guides Slam to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Bharath Shankar’s unbeaten 148 helped Grand Slam beat Alwarpet by six wickets in the VA Parthasarathy Memorial Trophy limited-over tournament.

Brief scores: At MAC: Vijay CC 188 in 49.2 ovs (L Suryapprakash 69; M Sharma 3/31) bt Nelson 178 in 46.4 ovs (R Sai Kishore 3/33, M Rangarajan 3/32). At TI-Murugappa: TI Cycles 195 in 49.2 ovs (R Aashish Kumar 56; S Harish Kumar 4/39) lost to India Pistons 199/9 in 46.1 ovs (Ganapathi Chandrasekar 43, Maan K Bafna 41 n.o). At IIT–Chemplast: Alwarpet 227 in 50 ovs (K Vishal Vaidhya 53, R Kavin 58; M Abhinav 4/29) lost to Grand Slam 228/4 in 30.3 ovs (K Bharath Shankar 148 n.o). At SSN: MRC ‘A’ 157 in 45.2 ovs (R Srinivasan 44, M Ashwin 67; S Swaminathan 4/29, S Mohan Prasath 3/25) lost to Young Stars 159/7 in 44.2 ovs (Adithya Ganesh 51 n.o).

TNSJA office-bearers

The following were elected office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association for 2018-19 at its annual general meeting, which was conducted recently.

President: C Santhosh Kumar (Deccan Chronicle). Secretary: S Dipak Ragav (The Hindu). Joint Secretary: R Venkatnarayan (The Hindu). Treasurer: R Narayanan (The Hindu). Vice-presidents: K Muthu (Ulaga Champion), Ashok Venugopal (The New Indian Express). Executive committee: TN Raghu (Deccan Chronicle), K Keerthivasan (The Hindu), V Muthugurusamy (Vilayattuulagam), C Shyam Sundar (PTI).

U-19 trio for Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have signed three India U-19 players on three-year contracts. Rahim Ali (18), Abhijit Sarkar (18) and Deepak Tangri (19) will represent the team in the coming season. They would be loaned back to Indian Arrows for the coming 2018-19 I-League season. Sarkar and Ali represented India at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Silver for Sagayabharathi

Tamil Nadu’s K Sagayabharathi won two silver in team and open doubles event at the recently concluded 5th Carrom World Cup held in Seoul, South Korea.