Assam rolls out 'racetrack' red carpet to Asian Games gold medallist Hima Das

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: On her arrival at Guwahati airport on Friday after clinching one gold and two silver medals at the Jakarta Asian Games, Indian’s new sprint queen Hima Das from Assam was rolled out a customized red carpet that was designed exactly like a racetrack.

Photos of the unique carpet went viral on social media. The “Dhing Express”, as Hima is now known in Assam, took note of the look-a-like racetrack and retweeted the photo on her timeline.

She was received at the airport by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others. Thousands of her fans, who had been waiting for hours, gave a rousing reception to her. Many of them rode motorbikes as her car left the airport arena. The airport was spruced up to welcome the speedster who made the state and the country proud.

Happy with the reception, Hima tweeted: “I am extremely thankful to you @sarbanandsonwal sir for such a warm welcome at Guwahati Airport. It’s an honour for me that you have personally come to airport to bless me. I will continue to work hard and win more medals and bring glory. Jai Hind”.

Sonowal tweeted: “#HimaDas taught our new generation to dream big. A dream that we can prove ourselves at the greatest stage of the sporting world. We along with @HimaDas8 have to show focus and remarkable amount of discipline to carry forward this tremendous journey”.

Later, she was felicitated at an official programme by Sonowal in the presence of a host of dignitaries. The state government offered a cash reward of Rs.1.6 crore to her.

Assam’s Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta recently said that a statue of the athlete would be erected at her native Kandhulimari village in Dhing area of Nagaon district. The Minister said the statue would be inaugurated by the athlete herself as it would not only encourage her but also the budding sportspersons.