Home Sport Other

Hockey: India to begin Youth Olympic Games campaign against Bangladesh, women to face Austria

The Hockey competition at the multi-disciple sporting extravaganza will follow the fast-paced Hockey 5's format and both the teams will have a total of nine members in the squad.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian U-18 men's hockey team will begin its campaign at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games against Bangladesh on October 7 while the women will take on Austria in their opener.

The Hockey competition at the multi-disciple sporting extravaganza will follow the fast-paced Hockey 5's format and both the teams will have a total of nine members in the squad, which consists of two goalkeepers, two defenders, two midfielders and three forwards.

The men's team is grouped in Pool B, and the Vivek Sagar Prasad-led team will face off against Austria on October 8, Kenya on October 9, 2014 Youth Olympic gold medallists Australia on the October 10 and silver medallists Canada on October 11 apart from playing Bangladesh on the opening day.

In Pool A, Argentina, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Vanuatu and Zambia will compete against each other.

In the women's competition, the Indian team led by Salima Tete is grouped in Pool A and will play against Uruguay on October 8, Vanuatu on October 9, Argentina on October 10, South Africa on October 11 while in Pool B Australia, China, Mexico, Namibia, Poland and Zimbabwe will fight with each other for a quarterfinals berth.

"The Youth Olympic Games will be a critical tournament as it will give them a multi-discipline competition experience at a young age and this will better equip them to handle the demands of international hockey at a higher level," said David John, Hockey India's High Performance Director.

"Doing well here will be a matter of great pride for the Indian Teams as this is the first time that the Indian Hockey Teams will be participating at the prestigious Youth Olympic Games."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian hockey Hockey Youth Olympic Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farhan Akhtar’s new English track ‘Rearview Mirror’ out
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality