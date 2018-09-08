Jugraj, a water bottle seller to Indian Navy hockey front man

Vadapalli Nithin Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Different things motivate people to take up sports. In the case of Jugraj Singh, who hails from the village of Attari near the Indo-Pak border, it was cross-border firing which led to security personnel asking them to leave the village. Because of this, his elder brother’s fledgling career in hockey couldn’t take off. Determined to make up for his loss, Jugraj decided he must play.

And playing he has been, with things getting better gradually. From selling water bottles near the border, he bagged a job with Indian Navy in 2016 for his prowess in hockey. Chasing his dream to play for India, he has become a vital cog in the Navy wheel, as was seen in his team’s 2-1 victory over Bengaluru Hockey Association in a pool B match of the 92nd All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup on Friday.

Hailing from a poor background, Jugraj wanted to change the financial standards of his family. His father was a coolie at the border. He has three siblings (an elder brother and two sisters). Not knowing anyone in the hockey fraternity, he had to fight it out all alone. “I followed the other hockey players — Shamsher Singh and Chatra Singh — from my village, who now play the national leagues. I joined a hockey academy in Jalandhar and later in 2011 got selected for the PNB team with a stipend of `3,500 (which includes allowances). In 2016, getting selected for the Indian Navy was pure luck for me. When I wanted to leave PNB because I was not getting a permanent job, I got an offer from Navy as a permanent employee (Petty Officer) with a salary of `35,000. Now, I am happy, mainly because there is no financial problem,” said, the 22-year-old.

Despite not scoring goals here, the coach heaped praise on him. “He is a team player, he doesn’t celebrate much after winning matches but he definitely plays a major role in our team’s victories. I saw a champion in him and he has the hunger to score goals and win matches,” said coach Ajay Kumar, after their second consecutive victory.

One win in the next two league matches can confirm them a semifinal berth. Indian Navy finished fourth in the Bengaluru Super Division league played last month in which the Attari boy played a central role, being involved in 10 goals. In a top grade league played in Raipur in May, he scored eight goals.

Describing his journey, Indian Navy’s centre half said “Hockey mere liye bhagwan ki daen he aur isko mei kabhi nahi chodunga (hockey is gift from god to me and I will never leave this sport)”.



