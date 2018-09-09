Home Sport Other

Triple jumper Arpinder Singh becomes first Indian to win medal in IAAF Continental Cup

Arpinder Singh, who had won a gold in the Asian Games in Jakarta, cleared 16.59m in the first of his three jumps to be in the four-man semifinals.

Published: 09th September 2018 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Arpinder Singh, Triple Jump

Arpinder Singh. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

OSTRAVA: Triple jumper Arpinder Singh created history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the IAAF Continental Cup as he clinched a bronze with a modest effort of 16.59m here on Sunday.

Arpinder, who had won a gold in the Asian Games in Jakarta, cleared 16.59m in the first of his three jumps to be in the four-man semifinals.

He could only clear a 16.33m jump in his next attempt to miss out on the two-man final jump.

Nonetheless, he collected a bronze. The 25-year-old Arpinder was representing the Asia-Pacific team in the meet, held once every four years.

He had jumped 16.77m in Jakarta and has a personal best of 17.17m which he recorded in 2014.

No Indian has ever won a medal in the Continental Cup which was known as the IAAF World Cup before 2010.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Christian Taylor of the United States easily took the gold with a jump of 17.59m, which is one metre more than the best effort of Arpinder.

The 28-year-old Taylor beat World University Games silver medallist Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso, who cleared 17.02m, in the two-man final round.

Taylor, who was representing the Americas, has a personal best of 18.21m.

The IAAF Continental Cup is being competed in 37 events in men and women sections taken together with two top athletes from the four regions of Europe, Americas, Africa and Asia-Pacific taking part in each of them.

The format of four-man making it to the semifinals and then two competing in the final round was introduced this year with an aim to make the event more interesting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IAAF Continental Cup Asian Games Arpinder Singh Triple jumper

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality