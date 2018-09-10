Vijay CC march into final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Rahil Shah’s fifer (5/27), Vijay CC beat Jolly Rovers by 47 runs to storm into the final of the VAP Memorial Trophy limited-over tournament on Sunday. Jalaj Saxena and B Anirudh Sitaram stitched a second-wicket partnership of 57 runs to boost Rovers’ total to 136 for three in 28.5 overs. But in one spell, Rahil took five wickets to bundle out Rovers for 177.

Brief scores: At IIT–Chemplast: India Cements-Vijay CC 224 in 49.3 ovs (J Kousik 52, M Mohammed 47) bt Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 177 in 44.1 ovs (Jalaj Saxena 42, B Anirudh Sitaram 38, B Indrajith 38; Rahil S Shah 5/27). At MAC: MRF-Globe Trotters 208 in 49.1 ovs (K Mukunth 46; J Syed Mohammed 3/34, P Sakthi 3/22) lost to MCC 209/7 in 49.1 ovs (S Suresh Kumar 55, Karan Kaila 45 n.o).

Income Tax win

Income tax (Chennai) beat Indian Air Force 70-61 in the league round of the 54th PSG Trophy All India basketball tournament played at Coimbatore.

Results: Income Tax, Chennai 70 bt Indian Air Force 61; Vijaya Bank, Bangalore 91 bt ICF, Chennai 51; Indian Railway, Delhi 64 bt Customs, Kerala 59.