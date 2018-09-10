Home Sport Other

Vijay CC march into final

Riding on Rahil Shah’s fifer  (5/27), Vijay CC beat Jolly Rovers by 47 runs to storm into the final of the VAP Memorial Trophy limited-over tournament on Sunday.

Published: 10th September 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Rahil Shah’s fifer  (5/27), Vijay CC beat Jolly Rovers by 47 runs to storm into the final of the VAP Memorial Trophy limited-over tournament on Sunday. Jalaj Saxena and B Anirudh Sitaram stitched a second-wicket partnership of 57 runs to boost Rovers’ total to 136 for three in 28.5 overs. But in one spell, Rahil took five wickets to bundle out Rovers for 177.

Brief scores: At IIT–Chemplast: India Cements-Vijay CC 224 in 49.3 ovs (J Kousik 52, M Mohammed 47) bt Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 177 in 44.1 ovs (Jalaj Saxena 42, B Anirudh Sitaram 38, B Indrajith 38; Rahil S Shah 5/27). At MAC: MRF-Globe Trotters 208 in 49.1 ovs (K Mukunth 46; J Syed Mohammed 3/34, P Sakthi 3/22) lost to MCC 209/7 in 49.1 ovs (S Suresh Kumar 55, Karan Kaila 45 n.o).

Income Tax win

Income tax (Chennai) beat Indian Air Force 70-61 in the league round of the 54th PSG Trophy All India basketball tournament played at Coimbatore.
Results: Income Tax, Chennai 70 bt Indian Air Force 61; Vijaya Bank, Bangalore 91 bt ICF, Chennai 51; Indian Railway, Delhi 64 bt Customs, Kerala 59.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality