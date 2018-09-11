Home Sport Other

Mike Tyson to endorse MMA League in India

Former undisputed world heavyweight champ Mike Tyson will grace the launch of MMA Kumite 1 League as a mentor here on September 29.

Published: 11th September 2018 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mike Tyson

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (File | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will grace the launch of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Kumite 1 League as a mentor here on September 29.

The league will witness fighters from around the world roughing it out in the hexagon ring and the live beaming will be made available in more than 10 cities namely on PVR cinemas.

This will be the second time that the leading multiplex chain live beam a sporting event after broadcasting the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past.

Talking about the development, Kumite 1 League CMD Mohamedali Budhwani said: "Yes, we do have Mike Tyson as our mentor but the league is just at its inception."

"I'm thrilled by the enthusiasm shown by PVR Cinema. The faith that they have put into Kumite 1 league is extremely motivating. I have personally taken it upon myself to make India a multiple sports nation, down the years," he added.

Significantly, the league is supported by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mike Tyson MMA League MMA in India MMA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival