Indian boxers win three gold medals in Turkey

Simranjit Kaur (64kg), Monika (48kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg) claimed gold medals at Ahmet Comert Tournament.

Published: 16th September 2018 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Simranjit Kaur (64kg), Monika (48kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg) claimed gold medals as Indian boxers notched up an impressive seven podium finishes at the Ahmet Comert Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

Simranjit, a former national medallist, defeated Turkey's Sema Caliskan to fetch the top honours.

Competing in the light fly category, Monika beat Ayse Cagirer of Turkey to win the gold medal, while Bhagyabati got the better of Selma Karakoyun, who is also from the host nation, in the light heavyweight category.

However, Pinki Jangra (51kg), a former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist, had to be content with a silver as she lost to another local hope Busenaz Cakiroglu to sign off second in the tournament.

World Championship silver medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) too, settled for a bronze.

Bhagyabati was declared the most scientific boxer of the tournament, and the Indian women's team finished third.

