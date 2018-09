IOC rally to defeat Indian Army, face Railways in Murugappa final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Oil Corporation came back from 1-3 down at half-time to defeat Indian Army 5-4 and enter the final of the 92nd All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Saturday. IOC will face Indian Railways, who blanked Punjab & Sind Bank 4-0 in the other semifinal. Results (semifinals): Indian Railways 4-0 PSB; IOC 5-4 Indian Army.

Navaneeth enters semifinals

Navaneeth Kutty beat top-seed Roopan Santhosh in the boys’ sub-junior quarterfinals of 6th India Cements state ranking table tennis tournament. Results: Boys: Sub-junior: Quarterfinals: Navneeth Kutty (MVM) bt Roopan Santhosh (MVM School) 10-12, 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10; Anuj Mahipal (KTTC) bt Karthikeyan K (VinWin) 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-8; G Varun (MVM) bt Raghu Ram P (VinWin) 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 3-11,11-9; S Preyesh (CPS) bt L Jay Gadia (AKG) 11-2, 11-7,11-9.

Junior: Pre-quarterfinals: Piyush Sagar G (ERD R) bt Ayyan Baluselvam (VinWin) 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-4,11-2; PL Lakshmanan (SDAT-Mdx) bt K Karthikeyan (VinWin) 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4; Jay Gadia (AKG) bt C Anirudh (JAW) 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-5; Sri Ram Kannan (Ch Ach) bt Tamilarasan (AKG) 11-1, 11-3, 12-10; S Preyesh (CPS) bt J Akshay (KTTC) 5-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-3, 11-4; G Varun (MVM) bt Nandesh (ERD R) 11-9, 11-4,11-6; Md Younus (KTTC) bt Raghuram P (VinWin) 12-10, 11-7,13-11; S Karthikeyan (AKG) bt Karan J (RTTA) 11-9, 11-9, 7-11,13-11.

Girls: Sub-junior: Pre-quarterfinals: Hrithika (LTTA) bt K Gayathri (MVM) 11-5, 7-11, 13-11, 11-7; K Lakshitha (SLM) bt Preethi MRR (Ch Ach) 12-10, 11-6, 11-6; Uttara (ALG) bt Shriya Anand (JAW) 11-8, 11-6, 11-8; Catherin Tina (Ch Ach) bt Sathvika VS (KGI) 11-9, 13-11, 9-11, 19-21, 11-6; Shreya Shiva Kumar (Ch Ach) bt Ekanthika (CTTF) 11-9, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7; Nalene Amrutha (MVM) bt Neeha Jael (VinWin) 11-9, 11-8,11-6; Nehal VS (SDAT-Mdu) bt Sharvani N (LTTA) 6-11, 11-6, 14-12, 11-6; Kavya Shree KS (MVM) bt Hansini M (MST) 11-6, 11- 9, 12-10.

Anandhi stars for Jain College

Ezhil Anandhi’s unbeaten 40 helped SS Jain College beat SDNB Vaishnav College by 8 wickets in the Madras College League intercollegiate cricket tournament. Brief scores: SDNB Vaishnav College 103/6 in 16 ovs (J Sangeetha 32, TV Sandiya 30; K Priya 3/14) lost to SS Jain College 104/2 in 14.2 ovs (Ezhil Anandhi 40 n.o, Manisha 38 n.o); Chellammal College 38 in 12.1 ovs (M Revathi 5/9) lost to JBSE College 39/1 in 4.5 ovs. Indian Railways defeated Punjab & Sind Bank 4-0 on Saturday |

sports@newindianexpress.com