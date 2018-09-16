Jammu and Kashmir swimming team to participate in National games after two decades

By UNI

SRINAGAR: For the first time in nearly two decades, a four-member swimming team from Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the national games.

The players will participate in National Championship which is going to be held in Kerala.

Swimming Coach Mohammad Amin while expressing happiness over the participation of team in the national games said: "The water sport in Kashmir is on the path of revival. Various players showed interests in the discipline and after selection, trials were held at Nehru Park by Sports Council and four players were selected."

"We received good support from J&K State Sports Council and their officials. The players are enthusiastic and we are happy that the culture of sports is reviving in the state," the coach said.

Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary said it will be encouraging for youngsters to see swimming team from the state participating in the national games after a gap of 20 years.

"It will certainly encourage others for the discipline and will bring more into the field of sports," he said.