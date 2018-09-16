Home Sport Other

Jammu and Kashmir swimming team to participate in National games after two decades

The players will participate in National Championship which is going to be held in Kerala.

Published: 16th September 2018 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

swimming

Image used for representational purpose only

By UNI

SRINAGAR: For the first time in nearly two decades, a four-member swimming team from Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the national games.

The players will participate in National Championship which is going to be held in Kerala.

Swimming Coach Mohammad Amin while expressing happiness over the participation of team in the national games said: "The water sport in Kashmir is on the path of revival. Various players showed interests in the discipline and after selection, trials were held at Nehru Park by Sports Council and four players were selected."

"We received good support from J&K State Sports Council and their officials. The players are enthusiastic and we are happy that the culture of sports is reviving in the state," the coach said.

Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary said it will be encouraging for youngsters to see swimming team from the state participating in the national games after a gap of 20 years.

"It will certainly encourage others for the discipline and will bring more into the field of sports," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir swimming team J&K swimming team National games Mohammad Amin Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi