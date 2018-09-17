British-Pakistani boxer Muhammad Ali becomes first diabetic to win pro fight

By ANI

MANCHESTER: British-Pakistani boxer Muhammad Ali has made history by becoming the first pugilist with type one diabetes to win a professional fight.

The 25-year-old, who was diagnosed with the disease at the age of four, defeated Andrej Cepur of Russia 40-36 at the Victoria Warehouse.

Reflecting on his victory, Ali said that he would like to thank all those who supported him during the journey and further urged people to never stop believing in themselves.

"I really appreciate everyone who believed in me before the journey started, and I was overwhelmed with the support I've had from my hometown of Rochdale," geo tv quoted Ali, as saying.

"As a diabetic, I've gone out there and proven that we don't suffer. Anybody out there who is suffering from any condition, if you believe in yourself then you can do anything in life. Just surround yourself with positive people," he added.

Back in 2015, the boxer was denied a license to turn professional by the British Boxing Board of Control, whose rules at the time meant boxers with type one diabetes were unable to get a license.

However, Ali did not give in and was granted the license, three years later.