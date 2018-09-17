Nithin, Vidya win top prize

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nithin Thiruvengadam of Dena Bank defeated MVM’s R Anand Raj in the men’s final of the 6th India Cements state ranking table tennis tournament. In the women’s section, N Vidya of ITRC got the better of IOC’s T Reeth Rishya in the summit clash. Vidya won 13-11, 9-11, 3-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-8. G Sathiyan, Asian Games bronze medallist, distributed the prizes.

Winners: Men: Nithin Thiruvengadam (Dena Bank); Youth: D Ananth (RANSA); Junior: G Piyush Sagar (ERD R); Sub-junior: G Varun (MVM); Cadet: MR Balamurugan (Vinwin).Mini-Cadet: J Bharath (MTVLR); Veteran: J Jaikumar (TVLR). Women: N Vidya (ITRC). Girls: Youth: V Kowshika (SSAE); Junior: M Nithyashree (CH ACH; Sub-junior: Shreya Shiva Kumar (CH ACH); Cadet: Sharvani (LTTA); Mini- Cadet: M Hansini (MST).