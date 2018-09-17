Home Sport Other

School honours table tennis trio

St Bede’s team that won the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam U-14 ricket tournament

By Express News Service

Mchantha Sharat Kamal, G Sathiyan and Anthony Amalraj, who won medals in table tennis at the recent Asian Games in Indonesia, were felicitated by Velammal Vidyalaya, Alapakkam, at a grand function on Sunday. The paddlers were handed cash awards of `2 lakh each. A rangoli was laid out as a tribute to the medal winners. The players had an interactive session with the students and spoke a few words to inspire them.  

CPS U-17 champions

A strokeful 81 by opener Paramsingh helped Chennai Public School (Thirumaizhisai) beat Velammal Vidyashram (Ayyanambakkam) by two wickets in the final of the Father Mathews U-17 inter-school tournament at Reddy Santhosh Puram grounds.

Brief scores: Velammal Vidyashram 164/9 in 30 ovs (Roshan 74, Mounish 27, S Hritish 3/22, Senthamil 3/26) lost to Chennai Public School 165/8 in 27.4 ovs Paramsingh 81, Aryan 31). Man of the series:  Aryan (CPS). Best batsman: Roshan (Velammal Vidyashram). Best all-rounder: S Hritish (CPS). Best bowler: Harshavardan (Velammal Vidyashram). Best Fielder: Senthamil (CPS). Promising player: Sriman (CPS).

Shrreyas shines for Mylapore

Riding KR Shrreyas Raghavan’s all-round display (41 and 6/14), Mylapore Recreation Club ‘B’ defeated Vigneswara Cricket Club by 115 runs in a Fourth Division ‘B’ Zone match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: Mylapore Recreation Club ‘B’ 196 in 45.2 ovs (KR Shrreyas Raghavan 41, S Kumar 3/60) bt Vigneswara Cricket Club 81 in 25.3 ovs (KR Shrreyas Raghavan 6/14, V Vignesh Raja 3/21). Nungambakkam Cricket Club 178/7 in 50 ovs (V Srinivasan 47, B Pradeep Pandian 46, S Nishanth 30) bt Chennai Port Sports Council 173 in 48.1 ovs (S Sanjay 36, K Rajesh 4/36, T Muralitharan 4/53). Social Cricket Club 101 in 36.5 ovs (N Vengadeshwaran 4/31, M Muthu Saravanan 3/19) lost to Mambalam Mosquitos 102/5 in 27.1 ovs (S Prabakaran 3/39).

