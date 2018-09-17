Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's coach among seven recommended for Dronacharya Award

By ANI

NEW DELHI: : Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's coach Vijay Sharma and veteran cricket coach Tarak Sinha are among seven recommended by the selection committee for the Dronacharya Award.

Along with Sharma and Sinha, the other coaches nominated for the prestigious award are Clarence Lobo (Hockey), Jeevan Sharma (Judo), CA Kuttappa (Boxing).

Srinivasa Rao, the coach and father of ace Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal, has also been recommended for the Dronacharya award.

For the Dhyan Chand Award, Bharat Chetri (hockey), Satya Dev Prasad (archery), Dadu Chowgule (wrestling) and Bobby Aloysius (athletics) have been recommended for the honour.

Dhyanchand award is presented to sportspersons for their lifetime achievements and contribution to sport during both their active career and following retirement.

The Dronacharya honour, on the other hand, is given by the Government of India for excellence in sports coaching.