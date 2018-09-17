WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Results: Brock Lesnar decimates Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman in shock return

CL Ramakrishnan By

Online Desk

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 was nothing short of spectacular. The pay-per-view wrestling event kicked off (pre-show) with The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) taking on Rusev Day (Aiden English and Rusev) in a traditional tag team match. Despite Aiden English and Rusev putting up a good show, The New Day came up with the win.

The match was followed by a Hell in a Cell match between 'The Viper' Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. The rivalry has been a vicious one, with both wrestlers ripping apart each other over the last few weeks at SmackDown Live. Their Hell in a Cell match was no different as both of them used every available prop under the ring. The brutal match involved tables, ladders, chair and even screwdrivers. Just when Jeff was inching towards the win, Randy took advantage of a miscalculated jump by Jeff and registered a pinfall victory. An injured Jeff was placed on a stretcher an taken backstage.

The next battle was between 'former best friends' and 'now rivals' Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. With the SmackDown Women's Title on the line, both the women left everything on the ring, but a determined Becky Lynch was a step ahead of Charlotte Flair throughout the match and eventually pinned the reigning champion to become a two time WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Women's match was followed by a tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. Both the champions and the contenders put up a great show with their in-ring skills. Following near fall after near fall, eventually, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre ended up getting the better of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to retain the title.

Following a breathtaking tag team match, was the eagerly awaited fan-favourite AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe contest. Much to the delight of the people at AT&T Center, Samoa Joe's music hit sending the fans into a tizzy. AJ Styles followed suit and as soon as the bell rang, Styles went after Joe immediately.

The match was an evenly contested one with both the wrestlers beating the 'living hell' out of each other. Joe ultimately gained the upper hand and locked his signature Coquina Clutch on Styles. Despite the champ tapping out to the submission hold, the referee gave the win to Styles saying that Joe had his back on the mat while locking the submission. After the match, a frustrated Joe was seen rushing to the backstage while Styles was stood tall inside the ring.

This was followed by the mixed tag team match between the sought after power couples of WWE - The Miz and Maryse, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. The match was in favour of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, before an intelligent Maryse grabbed the tights of Brie Bella to pick up a pinfall win.

Up next was Ronda Rousey's title match against Alexa Bliss. Former WWE Raw Women's Championship Alexa Bliss was determined to win the title which she lost to Ronda in last month's Summer Slam event. But despite assistance from Alicia Fox and Mickie James outside the ring, Bliss lost her rematch after Ronda locked the armbar forcing her to tap out.

The closing act of Hell in a Cell 2018 brought the roof down with some daredevil stunts. The main event between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship was and evenly contested match until a surprise return by 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar.

The match had everything a main event required, starting from two evenly matched contestants to a dramatic finish. The interception of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose only made the match better.

'The Beast' Brock Lesnar went on to decimate both 'The Big Dog' and 'The Monster Among Men', which eventually caused the match to end in a no contest with Roman Reigns still champion.

In August, Roman Reigns had defeated Brock Lesnar in Summer Slam to end his 504 days reign as WWE Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see what's in store for the fans in the coming weeks of RAW and SmackDown.