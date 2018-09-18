Archery Association of India gets world body ultimatum on elections

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: World Archery (WA) has issued a strict warning to Archery Association of India (AAI). If AAI does not hold elections soon, archers from the country might be asked to compete under an independent WA flag.

This is important because Olympic qualification tournaments get underway next year. The 2019 World Archery Championships, slated for June, will offer 24 berths each to the top eight teams in the men’s and women’s sections. There will also be a continental qualification tournament next year. With AAI’s house in disorder, Indian archers are staring at uncertainty.

Express has learnt that Delhi High Court-appointed administrator for the AAI, SY Quraishi, is set to submit a fresh draft of the federation’s amended constitution to the Supreme Court next week.

AAI was de-recognised by the sports ministry in 2012 for holding elections violating age and tenure guidelines of the Sports Code. They have stopped receiving government monetary grants. The AAI can’t even spend without Quraishi’s approval.

The former Chief Election Commissioner’s task was to amend the constitution as per the Sports Code. He also had to look into the matter of disaffiliation of some units and finalise the electoral college.

“I will submit the draft constitution next week. The Court will then check the draft after which they will call for elections in 45 days. The elected body will then have to amend the constitution as per the Sports Code. Fresh elections will take place in accordance with the age tenure guidelines and to ensure proper representation of sportspersons in the newly-elected body,” he told Express.

On why it took so long to prepare the draft, the 71-year-old said, “Just look at the BCCI. They are still struggling and meeting resistance from various quarters. Hopefully, the AAI process will be over soon and the archers will not suffer anymore.”

Incidentally, there were talks of an election last December, but one faction of the AAI approached the SC and obtained a stay on proceedings.

“The current status quo cann­ot continue indefinitely. At a ce­rt­ain moment, we might have to de­cide that the athletes particip­a­te under a neutral World Arch­ery banner. The matter of main concern is the upcoming Olympic qualification tournaments,” WA secretary general Tom Dielen was quoted as saying by PTI.

As of now, all archers are trained by the Sports Authority of India. Since 2012, there has been no national championships, without which attracting players to the sport has become difficult. That’s because, without proper certificates, archers are not eligible for jobs or promotions.

