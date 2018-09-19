Home Sport Other

China Open badminton: Kidambi Srikanth enters pre-quarters, HS Prannoy crashes out

Prannoy was beaten 21-16, 21-12 by NG Ka Long Angus from Hong Kong.

Published: 19th September 2018 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth (File | AP)

By UNI

CHANGZHOU (CHINA): Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth sailed into the second round of the ongoing China Open in men's singles category after beating Rasmus Gemke of Denmark by 21-9, 21-19 points here on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old took a quick lead of five points in the opening game and went on to clinch the game with a huge margin of 21-9.

He played with ease against his Danish opponent in the entire game as he wrapped it up quickly with the score of 21-9.

Although Gemke put up a decent show in the second game and had a lead of 11-9 at the break, Srikanth came back strong in the game and went on to win it 21-19 in the end and booked a place in the pre-quarterfinals where he will meet Suppanyu Avihingsanon.

However, in another men's singles match, HS Prannoy was beaten 21-16, 21-12 by NG Ka Long Angus from Hong Kong.

Prannoy was completely outplayed by the Hong Kong shuttler and he never looked in the game.

In the mixed doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa won their match and qualified for the next round.

 

