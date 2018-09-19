Three men, three different objectives at swimming nationals

Swaroop Swaminathan By

CHENNAI:Swimmers may have returned empty-handed from Jakarta but three of the 10-member team did create a flutter. Srihari Nataraj broke the national record thrice and reached the final in two events.

Virdhawal Khade qualified for the final of the 50m butterfly with a national record before breaking another Indian mark en route finishing fourth in the 50m freestyle.Sajan Prakash became the first Indian in more than three decades to qualify for the final of the 200m butterfly.But life moves fast for India’s fastest men in water. Disappointments are already behind them as they have turned their focus to the swimming nationals, which will begin in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

While Khade and Prakash will look to warm down after that, Nataraj will be using it as a platform to shine at the Youth Olympics in Argentina (October 6 - 18). “I was obviously happy that I managed to break my own records in Jakarta,” he told Express. “I haven’t set myself any goals for the next five days but it will be nice if I can again break a few records. I have also got the Youth Olympics in Argentina so this is a big warm-up event for me.”

The number of events the 17-year-old has opted to take part in boggles the mind. “I am taking part in 10 events in five days, that’s the best way to get in shape for the Youth Olympics. And if I shave off a few more fractions from my records, it will give me all the confidence I need.”

One swimmer who could do with some positivity ahead of a big 12 months is Prakash. He went out early and did not have enough gas in the tank after the final turn. It’s something the 25-year-old says he will try to improve on this week. “When I look back, that point (200m final) is always there. I just want to improve my timings ahead of the World s next year (July 12 - 28). An ‘A’ timing there is the dream. It will also help me in getting a mark for the Tokyo Games.”

Khade also has his eyes locked on Tokyo. “This is my last meet for the year. The goal is to qualify for the World Championships but I will also have to make a decision with respect to my job. If I do get an exemption it will allow me to continue my training. By the end of October, I will have a decision if the government does not give me an exemption.”The butterfly exponent, who captured a bronze in the 50m in Guangzhou, will compete in three events.

