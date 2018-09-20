Archery coach Teja hurt after Drona snub

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Compound archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja, whose wards won India two silver medals in the 2018 Asian Games, had his name removed from the list of Dronacharya award recommendations on Wednesday.This decision was taken by the sports ministry because of an incident which took place back in 2015.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) had banned Teja for three years after he had failed to report on time for India’s bronze medal play-off match at the World University Games. Archery Association of India had also imposed a one-year ban. “There was a case of indiscipline against him and it is something we can’t ignore,” a ministry source told PTI.

Teja, however, smells a rat. “AIU had reduced the ban after they found I was not at fault. I served a period of a year and-a-half. If people had a problem, why was I sent to Jakarta? This is nothing but those in high-ranking positions playing dirty politics,” Teja told Express.

On whether he plans to appeal against this ‘gross injustice’, he said, “I plan to move court but I don’t think it will change anything. I’m really disheartened. I’m fed up of the system. Only bureaucrats enjoy power while the true servants of sport are neglected. I will never again apply for the award,” he revealed.Compound archer Abhishek Verma expressed disappointment. “Jiwanjot has helped all of us immensely. The man deserves justice,” he said.