Home Sport Other

Archery coach Teja hurt after Drona snub

Teja, however, smells a rat.

Published: 20th September 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Compound archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja, whose wards won India two silver medals in the 2018 Asian Games, had his name removed from the list of Dronacharya award recommendations on Wednesday.This decision was taken by the sports ministry because of an incident which took place back in 2015.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) had banned Teja for three years after he had failed to report on time for India’s bronze medal play-off match at the World University Games. Archery Association of India had also imposed a one-year ban. “There was a case of indiscipline against him and it is something we can’t ignore,” a ministry source told PTI.

Teja, however, smells a rat. “AIU had reduced the ban after they found I was not at fault. I served a period of a year and-a-half. If people had a problem, why was I sent to Jakarta? This is nothing but those in high-ranking positions playing dirty politics,” Teja told Express.

On whether he plans to appeal against this ‘gross injustice’, he said, “I plan to move court but I don’t think it will change anything. I’m really disheartened. I’m fed up of the system. Only bureaucrats enjoy power while the true servants of sport are neglected. I will never again apply for the award,” he revealed.Compound archer Abhishek Verma expressed disappointment. “Jiwanjot has helped all of us immensely. The man deserves justice,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina