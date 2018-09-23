Home Sport Other

Anthony Joshua stops Alexander Povetkin in 7th round, keeps heavyweight titles

Joshua slowly picked off a tiring Povetkin and delivered a brutal finish in the seventh round to retain his WBA, IBF, and WBO belt on Saturday.

Published: 23rd September 2018 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Anthony Joshua, right, lands a blow on Alexander Povetkin on his way to retaining his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight boxing titles. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: With blood streaming out of his busted nose, Anthony Joshua was in deep trouble once more in front of 80,000 stunned spectators at Wembley Stadium.

Alexander Povetkin, a 39-year-old Russian with supposedly his best days behind him, was dominating heavyweight boxing's new superstar with his powerful inside work and punching power.

Like 17 months ago when he was knocked down by Wladimir Klitschko in the same venue, Joshua was looking vulnerable. And just like that career-defining night, he came through.

Joshua slowly picked off a tiring Povetkin and delivered a brutal finish in the seventh round to retain his WBA, IBF, and WBO belt on Saturday.

"A few years ago," Joshua said, "maybe I wouldn't have won that fight."

The end was emphatic, and trademark Joshua. A left hook left Povetkin open and Joshua followed through with a straight right that sent the challenger to the canvas. Povetkin had his head through the ropes at one point but he managed to get to his feet, only for Joshua to pile in with a flurry of punches that caused the referee to step in and stop the fight with 1:01 left in the round.

"There is a lot of pressure, the whole country is rooting for me," said Joshua, whose phenomenal pulling power has seen him attract almost 400,000 spectators to his last five fights. "The energy in here spurs you on and you do feel that pressure, I'm not going to lie."

Joshua's record moved to 22-0, with 21 wins coming inside the distance. He is booked to return to Wembley on April 13 for his next bout, and the plan is for the opponent to be either WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder or former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

They confirmed earlier Saturday they will be fighting on Dec. 1, likely in Las Vegas.

Asked in the ring who his preferred opponent would be, Joshua said: "My No. 1 would be Wilder, let's not talk about a No. 2 or 3."

Selling the Povetkin fight was harder than usual for Joshua and his promoters, with the Russian boxer now at veteran status and conceding around 11 kilograms on the champion. Joshua was 1-10 to win with some British bookmakers.

On a rainy night that forced spectators at ground level to wear plastic ponchos as protection from the wet conditions, Joshua struggled in the early rounds and was rocked by a three-punch combination from Povetkin in the first.

Blood poured from Joshua's right nostril and he might have lost rounds two and three, too, with Povetkin dangerous close in and with his fierce left hook.

"It's a nice way to wake up and knew you're in a tough fight," Joshua said.

Using his long reach and fighting on the back foot, Joshua came back into the fight and Povetkin was looking for the big punch for the knockout.

Povetkin sustained a bad cut over his left eye in round four and was noticeably slowing up by the end of round five. He had no answer to Joshua's barrage of punches in the seventh that set up the crowd-pleasing finish.

The Russian, who was the WBA "regular" champion from 2011-13, was getting a shot at a world title for the first time since testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs twice in a seven-month period in 2016.

Coming in the same week as his native Russia was welcomed back into global sporting competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency after a notorious doping scandal, the timing of the fight seemed apt.
And he put up a game fight, one which proved to be Joshua's toughest test since Klitschko. It was the first time Povetkin was stopped inside the distance.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anthony Joshua Alexander Povetkin Wembley Stadium Wladimir Klitschko

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival