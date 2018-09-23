Home Sport Other

Despite issues, Saloni continues to make waves in national circuit

It was at the 2015 National Games at the same venue — Dr BR Ambedkar Aquatic Centre — that Saloni Dalal gave an inkling of what she was capable of.

Published: 23rd September 2018

Saloni Dalal, 15, broke the national 100m breaststroke record | vincent pulickal

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was at the 2015 National Games at the same venue — Dr BR Ambedkar Aquatic Centre — that Saloni Dalal gave an inkling of what she was capable of.
Then 12 years old, she became the youngest medal-winner in that edition, bagging the 200m breaststroke bronze. That achievement made news, though more focus was lavished on her age rather than her performance. She had competed against rivals several years elder than her.

Three years down the lane, at 15, at the same venue on Saturday, Saloni took her progression to the next level. But this time, it was her performance that hogged the limelight rather than her age. Saloni won 50m, 200m and 100m breaststroke events, the last coming with a record-breaking effort of 1:14.87s.
“When I moved to California with my parents, my US coach had told them that I was doing breaststroke properly, and that I should be allowed to continue with it,” Saloni told Express.

Saloni was born to Kaushal Dalal and Krishna, when they were working in California as IT professionals. Nearly eight years ago, they moved back to India and settled down in Bengaluru.

However, the family hasn’t relinquished Saloni’s US passport, without which she can’t get an Indian one. The reason is that if Saloni reaches international standards, then her US passport can help them get visa for training in other countries. But sans an Indian passport, Saloni won’t be allowed to represent the country as the rules say that only those with Indian passports can do so.

That’s the reason behind why Saloni’s name hasn’t featured in any international competitions under the Indian flag. During the 2016 South Asian Games, the Swimming Federation of India had plans to field her. But they backed off after being informed about the citizenship issue.

Many kids of Saloni’s age have represented India, and Saloni at times feels left out. But her mother said that they will think about an Indian passport after assessing her progress.

“She will turn out at international events when time is ripe; when her performance is up with those at that level. Then we will decide about her citizenship.”

Saloni’s parents felt that the rules are too harsh, and that they need to be toned down. But they are not going to bother too much about it at the moment. Right now, they are interested only in Saloni’s performance and the time she clocks.
