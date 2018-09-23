Home Sport Other

Funding for 2022 Asian Games, CWG to continue despite focus on 2020 Olympics: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Rathore, speaking at a felicitation ceremony for the Asian Games medallists by the Indian Olympic Association, also assured the players that there will be no bureaucracy.

Published: 23rd September 2018 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Sunday promised continued support to medal prospects for the 2022 Asian and Commonwealth Games even though the focus has now shifted to 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"I know in the next two years players will focus on 2020 Olympics but there are a lot of them who are not immediate medal prospects in the coming Olympics. They are potential medal prospects for the next Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," Rathore said.

"Earlier the funding for these players used to be stopped but we are changing it. It is a big challenge for me that the funding for the medal prospects for the next Asian Games, Commonwealth Games continues. I am trying my best, talking to corporates who are passionate about sports to raise funds," he said.

Rathore, speaking at a felicitation ceremony for the Asian Games medallists by the Indian Olympic Association, also assured the players that there will be no bureaucracy from the ministry's side and no call for help will go unanswered.

"Things will change, I'm not saying it will be fast but I can assure the speed of change will be the best as we can do. You have already noticed the differences you will see many more differences ahead. Stay focused on your sport."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Asian Games 2020 Olympics Tokyo Olympics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival