Big names missing

BHUBANESWAR: When you land at Bhubaneswar airport, the first thing that catches attention are huge hoardings of the Hockey World Cup coming up in November. Most people are not aware of the 58th National Open Athletics Championships starting on Tuesday. While locals are not exactly enthusiastic about athletics, one name gets everyone excited. Unfortunately, local star Dutee Chand won’t be a part of the competition. Some of India’s best including those who won Asian Games medals will be in attendance at Kalinga Stadium.

But since it comes soon after a major event such as the Asian Games where India recorded its best-ever performance in terms of medals, some athletes have decided to give it a miss. Among them are Dutee, 400m star Hima Das and javelin poster boy Neeraj Chopra. However, the Athletics Federation of India feels the championship will be a success despite top athletes missing out and also serve as an opportunity for upcoming talent.

“While familiar names like Dutee and Hima are not participating, there are around 11-12 of them who went to the Asian Games, including triple jumper Arpinder Singh. Normally, it is mandatory for everyone to participate in the nationals. But since this is happening in the fag end of the year, we are not going to pressurise anyone. If it was happening before the Asian Games, everyone would have participated,” said AFI secretary CK Valson.

The Hockey World Cup is of course a bigger event and the AFI is aware of that. But they feel that a local star like Dutee could have made a huge difference. Even during the Asian Championship last year, there were crowds and publicity for the event was above expectations. One of the main reasons was the presence of stars like Dutee and Neeraj.

However, the AFI is happy with the kind of support it has received from the Odisha government. “The Hockey World Cup is huge and cannot be compared to a national championship. During the Asian Championship last year, we had a great crowd cheering on our athletes. This time, that won’t be the case. But even with such a high-profile event coming up, the local organisers have done a tremendous job. The venue is great and this state in general is a hub for all sports. They treat every sport equally. Hopefully, we will have a good championship,” Valson added.

