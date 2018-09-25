Home Sport Other

Ganesh injury dampener for CFC

It is a big blow for the midfielder who had been a vital cog in Chennaiyin’s title-winning run last year.

Published: 25th September 2018

Chennaiyin FC manager John Gregory (left) during the squad unveiling in Chennai on Monday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was a notable name missing from the team sheets that Chennaiyin FC distributed on the sidelines of their official squad unveiling on Monday. As coach John Gregory took to the stage to introduce his players, one by one, most of the audience had the same question on their lips. Where was Dhanpal Ganesh? Their question was soon answered as Ganesh, though absent from Chennaiyin’s 25-member squad for the upcoming Indian Super League season, made his way on to the stage with a noticeable limp. Gregory’s explanation soon followed.

“He has a slight injury. He may miss the opening match,” Gregory said, before hastily adding to that. “In fact, he’ll miss a few matches. But he’ll be important later in the season with the AFC Cup coming up.” Gregory chose to remain mum on the nature of Ganesh’s injury, saying that more will be revealed later. A Chennaiyin official confirmed it was a knee injury. While it may yet prove to be relatively minor, that he has been left out of the initial ISL squad does not augur well for the player based in Chennai.

It is a big blow for the midfielder who had been a vital cog in Chennaiyin’s title-winning run last year. He had also worked his way back into national coach Stephen Constantine’s plans with an appearance on the bench against Kyrgyzstan in March. But with the current injury casting doubts on his ability to play competitive football over the next couple of months, his chances of going to the Asian Cup appear dim.

