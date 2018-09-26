Archers off to World Cup Finals sans coaches

Ayantan Chowdhury By

CHENNAI: Indian archery has been in the news for the wrong reasons for some time now. The trend continues as the team for the Archery World Cup Final to be held in Turkey is set to depart without a coach.

The team of Deepika Kumari (recurve), Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam (both compound) were set to fly out on Wednesday morning accompanied by coaches Jiwanjot Singh Teja and Lokesh Chand Pal. A few days ago, Jiwanjot resigned after being overlooked for the Dronacharya award. The private school where Lokesh works as coach is yet to grant him leave for the competition, although he has applied for it. The list of coaches had been prepared after the trio confirmed their berths in the Finals earlier this year. After Jiwanjot’s resignation, no changes were made. The good news is Express understands that Lokesh is likely to get the clearance and will join the team ahead of the start of the tournament on September 29. An Archery Association of India official also confirmed this.

The archers are far from pleased with the way things are. Some of them complained that no proper camp was organised. World No 5 Abhishek voiced his displeasure with preparations ahead of the prestigious meet. “It has been a troubling time post the Asian Games high (men’s and women’s compound team silver). We played well all year to earn our berths for the big-ticket event but this last month has been a dampener. We did not have a proper camp and had to be content with doing the regular, mundane exercises. Also Jiwanjot sir’s resignation affected us. He has been with us through thick and thin. Now if Lokesh sir is also unable to accompany us, it will be the worst scenario possible.”

The archers are reaching the venue two days in advance to get acclimatised to the conditions and train at the venue. Now, training without coaches is something they had not thought of.

Deepika needs to move on

After the Asian Games disappointment, Deepika will be looking to make amends. Coach Purnima Mahato feels she needs to overcome mental demons first if she has to consistently make a mark at the international stage.

“Technique-wise, she is fine. She needs to work on fitness and that can also be done. But mentally, she needs to be a lot stronger. She has been going to her personal psychologist. We hope she can break the jinx.”

The Ranchi girl earned the right to participate in the Finals after her first individual gold medal in six years at the Salt Lake World Cup in June.

