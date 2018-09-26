Home Sport Other

Archers off to World Cup Finals sans coaches

Indian archery has been in the news for the wrong reasons for some time now.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian archery has been in the news for the wrong reasons for some time now. The trend continues as the team for the Archery World Cup Final to be held in Turkey is set to depart without a coach.

The team of Deepika Kumari (recurve), Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam (both compound) were set to fly out on Wednesday morning accompanied by coaches Jiwanjot Singh Teja and Lokesh Chand Pal. A few days ago, Jiwanjot resigned after being overlooked for the Dronacharya award. The private school where Lokesh works as coach is yet to grant him leave for the competition, although he has applied for it. The list of coaches had been prepared after the trio confirmed their berths in the Finals earlier this year. After Jiwanjot’s resignation, no changes were made. The good news is Express understands that Lokesh is likely to get the clearance and will join the team ahead of the start of the tournament on September 29. An Archery Association of India official also confirmed this.

The archers are far from pleased with the way things are. Some of them complained that no proper camp was organised. World No 5 Abhishek voiced his displeasure with preparations ahead of the prestigious meet. “It has been a troubling time post the Asian Games high (men’s and women’s compound team silver). We played well all year to earn our berths for the big-ticket event but this last month has been a dampener. We did not have a proper camp and had to be content with doing the regular, mundane exercises. Also Jiwanjot sir’s resignation affected us. He has been with us through thick and thin. Now if Lokesh sir is also unable to accompany us, it will be the worst scenario possible.”

The archers are reaching the venue two days in advance to get acclimatised to the conditions and train at the venue. Now, training without coaches is something they had not thought of.

Deepika needs to move on

After the Asian Games disappointment, Deepika will be looking to make amends. Coach Purnima Mahato feels she needs to overcome mental demons first if she has to consistently make a mark at the international stage.

“Technique-wise, she is fine. She needs to work on fitness and that can also be done. But mentally, she needs to be a lot stronger. She has been going to her personal psychologist. We hope she can break the jinx.”

The Ranchi girl earned the right to participate in the Finals after her first individual gold medal in six years at the Salt Lake World Cup in June.
ayantan@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Archery World Cup Archery Association of India Salt Lake World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours