Mumbai: Mike Tyson gets heroic welcome on maiden India visit

Mike Tyson

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (File | AP)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Amid tight security, former American boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson landed in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday on his maiden visit to India.

Accompanied by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera, Tyson received a heroic welcome from his desi fans, who gathered at the Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to welcome the boxing legend.

"I feel happy to see Mike Tyson in person. He is my idol," said one fan.

Tyson has arrived in India to inaugurate the Kumite 1 League at the National Sports Club of India in Worli. The first global team Mixed Martial Arts league will start on Saturday with India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) match.

