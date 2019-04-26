Daryl’s all-round show helps DSS Club post win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All-Round display by Daryl S Ferrario (3 for 26, 101 n.o) paved the way for DSS Club to beat Parry’s Sports and Recreation club by 10 wickets, in a TNCA Second Division Elite group match.

Brief scores: II Division (Elite): Southern Railway Institute 300 in 49.5 ovs (Jafar Jamal 101) lost to AG’s Office Recreation Club 301/9 in 49.4 ovs (M Adithyan 87, RD Ashwin Kumar 66, AC Prathiban 60, S Raghunath 3/46, A Veerababu 3/53). Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 192 in 48 ovs (S Siddharth 59, P Ajith Kumar 3/31, Daryl S Ferrario 3/26) lost to DSS Club 196 for no loss in 37.1 ovs (Daryl S Ferrario 101 n.o, H Mohammed Imran 82 n.o).

Varun, Jagadesh in semis

Varun Kumar and Jagadesh edged out the duo of Peter Paul and Md Hassan 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the Padmashree MHP Rao Memorial Open doubles snooker tournament.

Results (Q/fs): Loganathan/Hariharan bt Prateish/Manoj MK 3-2; Dilip Kumar/Harish bt Madan /Dhyan 3-1; Vijay Nichani/Vinay Kothari bt Girish/Vasanth 3-1; Varun Kumar/Jagadesh bt Md.Hassan/Peter Paul 3-

2.Parvesh enters final

Parvesh of CNCCC beat clubmate S Sriman 16-2, 20-8, 17- 2 in the semifinals of the boys sub-junior event of the YMCA-35th Annual District carrom meet.

Results: (all semifinals): Boys: Sub-junior: Parvesh (CNCCC) bt S Sriman (CNCCC) 16-2, 20-8, 17- 2; N Mithun (CNCCC) bt A Akram (CNCCC) 21-0, 23-0; Junior: P Mohana Krishnan bt B Madhan 10-4, 23-1; K Aakash (LMCC) bt S Sanjay (LMCC) 23-4, 23-11; Cadet: A Abdulla (CNCCC) bt Naveen Ahmed (CNCCC) 13-7, 12-10; N Akash (GSCA) bt S Mishba (CNCCC) 22-0,14-0.

Big victory for GST, Chennai

GST, Chennai beat St. Paul’s Rec. Club 9-1 in the St. Paul’s-YMCA Madras 2nd South- Zone men’s hockey meet at Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium.