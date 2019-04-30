Home Sport Other

BFI set to launch inaugural Indian Boxing League

The announcement was made by BFI president Ajay Singh and league commissioner Atul Pandey

Published: 30th April 2019 05:16 PM

Boxing boxer bout

Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will be launching the Indian Boxing League (IBL) this year in the month of July or August.

The announcement was made by BFI president Ajay Singh and league commissioner Atul Pandey on Tuesday during an event in the Capital.

Singh said that along with Asian Boxing Champions, boxers from other countries will be taking part in the league. The formal announcement of the league will be made next month.

"The boxing league will take place on the line of leagues held in other sports," Singh told IANS.

Meanwhile, league commissioner Pandey said SportsLive will run the IBL. "We are in the process of finding sponsors and franchises for the league. Star Sports and Star Sports HD will broadcast the league to be held in July end or August in the evening from 7 pm to 9 pm."

"We will be announcing the formal launch in about three to four weeks once the owners are signed and once the elections are over as a lot of our decisions are dependent on elections. We will definitely have the league by the third quarter this year. Specific dates will be announced later," he added.

The league will run for three weeks.

