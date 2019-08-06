Grass seems to be green for India in Pakistan Davis Cup clash

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There were no major surprises as All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced the Davis Cup squad for the upcoming Asia-Oceania Group I tie against Pakistan.

As expected, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the singles challenge, with the pair of Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna — the country’s top-ranked doubles players — also making the squad. Saketh Myneni, fresh from a doubles title with partner Arjun Kadhe at Chengdu Challenger on Saturday, is the fifth member. The 31-year-old has been selected for his prowess on grass as well as his ability to play singles and doubles.

It was a straightforward selection meeting on Monday, with AITA selecting the squad from the list given to them by Mahesh Bhupathi (captain) and Zeeshan Ali (coach).

“I am personally happy with the team,” the latter told TNIE.

“The players have been given to us from the list Mahesh and I gave AITA. It’s a full-strength side and all players have made themselves available.

"There were initially some safety concerns but after International Tennis Federation (ITF) and AITA addressed those issues, they are all coming. We are really happy that we are travelling with the full squad.”

Ali also expressed his happiness that the tie was being played on grass, a surface that all selected players have had considerable match practice on this year.

Ramkumar and Gunneswaran have between them played in nine grass-court events this year alone, and that’s excluding the World Group qualifiers against Italy in February.

Even if odds and ranking suggest a comfortable win — there are 27 Indian singles players ranked ahead of the leading Pakistan singles player (Ahmed Choudhary at 1387T) — there are a few minor issues. For instance, Ramkumar’s form. He has been struggling this year. But Ali dismissed those concerns.

“We all know that Ramkumar has his ups and downs. But he has learned to play on grass and last year reached the final in Newport.”

Sharan and Bopanna also decided to part ways on the Tour, but Ali said that isn’t an issue which will keep them awake.

“I think they play well together as a team. The issue with them was their ranking; they just couldn’t get into tournaments together with their combined ranking. But as a pair, they are very good.”

Another thing to look forward to before the tie — scheduled to be held at Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad, on September 14 and 15 — is to see whether India go there a week in advance to train and get used to the conditions.

The last few times, they have gone to the venue at least a week in advance, but Ali isn’t sure that they will do the same thing this time.

“Mahesh and I will sit down and talk about it over the next day or two. We have recently been going to venues seven to 10 days in advance. But this tie is immediately after US Open. So it really depends on when the players will be available. It will depend on a lot of factors.”