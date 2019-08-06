Ticket sales for NBA India Game from August 13

By PTI

MUMBAI: NBA India on Tuesday announced that registration for tickets for 'The NBA India Game 2019' to be played on October 5 has started and it will run till August 11.

However, ticket sales for the game to be played on October 5 will go live for registered fans from August 13 at 12 pm, a media release issued by NBA said.

The NBA India Games 2019 will feature the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers playing two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 here.

Details for the October 4 game will be announced later, the release by the basketball association added.