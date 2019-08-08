Dutee Chand reaches out to External Affairs Minister for visa help

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Thursday requested External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to help her complete the visa formalities so that she can participate in the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) tournaments.

Chand took to Twitter and along with Jaishankar, she also tagged Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Want to participate in @iaaforg tournaments in Ireland & Germany on 13 and 19 Aug rsptvly. My Visa formalities have not been completed due to some reasons. Request @DrSJaishankar & @MEAIndia to intervene at the earliest and help me participate in the race," she wrote.

Recently, Chand won the 100m gold medal in the World University Games in Napoli.

Chand clinched the gold by completing the race in just 11.32 seconds. She also holds the 100m national record with an impressive timing of 11.24 seconds. She is the only Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the 100m race at the global event.