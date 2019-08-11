Home Sport Other

Indian men's and women's hockey teams leave for Olympic Test event

The Indian men's team will play against hosts Japan, New Zealand and Malaysia, while the women will be up against Australia, China and Japan.

Published: 11th August 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey sticks

PTI file image of Hockey sticks used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BENGALURU: With an eye on the Olympic Qualifiers later this year, the Indian men's and women's hockey teams on Sunday left for Tokyo to take part in the Test events, starting on August 17.

The Olympic Test events are expected to provide good exposure to both the teams ahead of the Qualifiers in November.

The Indian men's team will play against hosts Japan, New Zealand and Malaysia, while the women will be up against Australia, China and Japan.

"I believe this tournament is a good opportunity for youngsters to shine as we will all be watched closely ahead of the team selection for the Olympic Qualifiers," said men's team skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

He also said that the Test event will help the team understand the playing conditions in Tokyo, the venue of next year's Olympics.

"We are positively working towards making the Olympic Qualification.

Playing at this venue will help us understand the playing conditions there and we are looking forward to a good tournament," said the defender dragflicker.

The women's team captain Rani said her team's aim in the upcoming tournament is to register an upset win over higher ranked Australia.

"We have done well against Japan and China in the past one year but the one team we are looking forward to do well against is Australia.

A win against them will make a big impact for our team's preparations for the Olympic Qualifier," Rani said ahead of the team's departure here.

The men's team will play their first match against nemesis Malaysia and the women will take on hosts Japan on August 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Olympic Test event Olympic Qualifiers
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp