'No space for shooting in 2022 Commonwealth Games' despite India's boycott threat

Indian shooters bagged 16 of their 66 medals, including seven gold at last year's Gold Coast Games where they finished third in the medals tally.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Shooting

By IANS

LONDON: Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Louise Martin has insisted that shooting will not be a part of the 2022 edition to be held in Birmingham despite threat from India to boycott the Games.

Speaking to Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper, Martin said that shooting has never been a "compulsory sport" in Commonwealth Games.

"A sport has to earn the right to be in the Games," said Martin. "Shooting has never been a compulsory sport. We have to work through it but shooting will not be in the Games. We have no space any more."

The newspaper also reported that Birmingham's offer to hold two shooting events had been turned down by International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), which wanted a full program.

It was revealed in June that the Executive Board of the CGF had decided to exclude shooting from 2022 Games to be held in Birmingham. It is the first time since 1974 that shooting won't be seen at the Commonwealth Games and only the second since its first inclusion on 1966.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has also written to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju seeking a meeting to discuss the "proposed boycott".

