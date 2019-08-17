Home Sport Other

Barefoot sprinter Rameshwar, Madhya Pradesh's Usain Bolt, to train at Bhopal SAI centre

Chouhan took to Twitter to share a video of Rameshwar in which the Madhya Pradesh local is seen completing a 100m dash in 11 seconds barefoot.

Rameshwar Gurjar

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Rameshwar Gurjar, the youngster from Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh who has gained fame following a video of him completing the 100-meter dash on-road barefoot in 11 seconds – will now be tested and trained at the State Athletics Academy in capital Bhopal, MP Sports Minister Jeetu Patwari said on Saturday.

A native of Sikandarpur-Narwar in Shivpuri district of Gwalior-Chambal region, Rameshwar arrived in Bhopal on Saturday morning, where his sprinting caliber will be tested by seasoned coaches at the Athletics Academy in the coming days.

“Rameshwar could be a national asset if given the right professional guidance, he’s now in Bhopal, where in the coming days, seasoned coaches will first test his talent. In future he could be enrolled at the same academy and trained by best coaches,” Madhya Pradesh Sports minister Jeetu Patwari told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, former MP CM and national BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted the video of Rameshwar’s barefoot sprint on Friday late night and tagged it to Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, urging him to extend support to the aspiring athlete to advance his skills.

The union sports minister responded to Chouhan’s tweet, “Please ask someone to bring him to me. I’ll arrange to put him at an athletic academy.”

