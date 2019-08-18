Home Sport Other

Arjuna awards seem fair but a few misses raise eyebrows

Jadeja, Gill and Sai Praneeth among 19 athletes recommended for prestigious Arjuna, top shooting coach Jaspal ignored  as Gambhir’s coach is set for Dronacharya

Published: 18th August 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Arjuna_Award__PTI

PTI file photo of Arjuna award.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is selection and nomination of athletes for Arjuna awards if it’s not mired in some kind of controversy and bewilderment? No doubt it’s a laborious task to prune and select individuals who have been the toast of the nation for not just in the last two-three years, but for decades. The awards are just a token of appreciation for the hard work, perseverance and sacrifice each individual has undertaken in their pursuit of glory. No matter how meticulous is the effort, like in sports, there is bound to be dejection as well for those who just missed the bus.

Yes, this being a year following the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, the numbers have definitely increased from the normal. It has named two Khel Ratna — Bajrang Punia and para-athlete Deepa Malik. Interestingly, Malik’s name has been sent to the panel on earlier occasions also. That she has been chosen for the nation’s highest sports award after joining the BJP can be considered coincidental, perhaps.

The number of Arjuna awards too have increased to 19, including two para-athletes. So did the number of Dronacharya awards from five to six. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s coach Sanjay Bharadwaj finally made the cut after several rejections earlier when the former was still playing and scoring runs for the country.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja among athletes picked for Arjuna Awards

Civilian joy
There is a first in equestrian where a rider with no Army or defence background has been nominated for the Arjuna award. Fouaad Mirza, who won two silver at the 2018 Asian Games (individual and team eventing), is in Germany but his father spoke on his behalf. “I did speak to him in the afternoon,” said his father Husneyn Mirza. “He is absolutely overwhelmed and is thankful for those who helped him on his journey, especially to his sponsors and to the federation (Equestrian Federation of India) who put his name. He considers this as an important milestone but is now focused on the events leading up to the events up to the Olympics.”

Another rider without Army background to be nominated for the Arjuna award is Shimran Sher GIll in polo. “I am overwhelmed by the extremely happy by the recognition,” is how he summed it all up.
Interestingly, after repeated rejections Gaurav Gill’s named figures on the list for Arjuna. He first won Asia Pacific Rally Championships in 2013 and then in 2016 and 2017. Gill almost gave up hope and spelt it out in an article published in this newspaper last year. Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav are the two cricketers on the list.

Gurpreet elated
India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the only keeper to have played in Europa league, was elated. “I’ve been inundated with calls and messages but I am waiting to receive official confirmation. All I can say is that should the nomination come through officially, I will be honoured to have received it.” 

List of sportspersons nominated
Khel Ratna: Bajrang Punia (wrestling), Deepa Malik (para-athletics)
Arjuna Award: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (athletics), Mohammed Anas(athletics), S Bhaskaran (body building), Sonia Lather (boxing), R Jadeja (cricket), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (hockey), Ajay Thakur (kabaddi), Gaurav Gill (motor sports), Pramod Bhagat (para sports-badminton), Anjum Moudgil (shooting), Harmeet Rajul Desai (table tennis), Pooja Dhanda (wrestling), Fouaad Mirza (equestrian),  Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (football), Poonam Yadav (cricket), Swapna Burman (athletics), Sundar Singh Gurjar (para sports-athletics), B Sai Praneeth (badminton), Simran Singh Shergill (polo).

Dronacharya Award (regular category): Vimal Kumar (badminton), Sandeep Gupta (table tennis), Mohinder Singh Dhillon (athletics).
Dronacharya Award (lifetime category): Mezban Patel (hockey), Rambir Singh Khokar (kabaddi), Sanjay Bhardwaj (cricket).
Dhyan Chand Award: Manuel Fredricks (hockey), Arup Basak (table tennis), Manoj Kumar (wrestling), Nitten Kirrtane (tennis), C Lalremsanga (archery)

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjuna awards Khel Ratna
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp