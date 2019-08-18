Arjuna awards seem fair but a few misses raise eyebrows

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is selection and nomination of athletes for Arjuna awards if it’s not mired in some kind of controversy and bewilderment? No doubt it’s a laborious task to prune and select individuals who have been the toast of the nation for not just in the last two-three years, but for decades. The awards are just a token of appreciation for the hard work, perseverance and sacrifice each individual has undertaken in their pursuit of glory. No matter how meticulous is the effort, like in sports, there is bound to be dejection as well for those who just missed the bus.

Yes, this being a year following the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, the numbers have definitely increased from the normal. It has named two Khel Ratna — Bajrang Punia and para-athlete Deepa Malik. Interestingly, Malik’s name has been sent to the panel on earlier occasions also. That she has been chosen for the nation’s highest sports award after joining the BJP can be considered coincidental, perhaps.

The number of Arjuna awards too have increased to 19, including two para-athletes. So did the number of Dronacharya awards from five to six. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s coach Sanjay Bharadwaj finally made the cut after several rejections earlier when the former was still playing and scoring runs for the country.

Civilian joy

There is a first in equestrian where a rider with no Army or defence background has been nominated for the Arjuna award. Fouaad Mirza, who won two silver at the 2018 Asian Games (individual and team eventing), is in Germany but his father spoke on his behalf. “I did speak to him in the afternoon,” said his father Husneyn Mirza. “He is absolutely overwhelmed and is thankful for those who helped him on his journey, especially to his sponsors and to the federation (Equestrian Federation of India) who put his name. He considers this as an important milestone but is now focused on the events leading up to the events up to the Olympics.”

Another rider without Army background to be nominated for the Arjuna award is Shimran Sher GIll in polo. “I am overwhelmed by the extremely happy by the recognition,” is how he summed it all up.

Interestingly, after repeated rejections Gaurav Gill’s named figures on the list for Arjuna. He first won Asia Pacific Rally Championships in 2013 and then in 2016 and 2017. Gill almost gave up hope and spelt it out in an article published in this newspaper last year. Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav are the two cricketers on the list.

Gurpreet elated

India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the only keeper to have played in Europa league, was elated. “I’ve been inundated with calls and messages but I am waiting to receive official confirmation. All I can say is that should the nomination come through officially, I will be honoured to have received it.”

List of sportspersons nominated

Khel Ratna: Bajrang Punia (wrestling), Deepa Malik (para-athletics)

Arjuna Award: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (athletics), Mohammed Anas(athletics), S Bhaskaran (body building), Sonia Lather (boxing), R Jadeja (cricket), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (hockey), Ajay Thakur (kabaddi), Gaurav Gill (motor sports), Pramod Bhagat (para sports-badminton), Anjum Moudgil (shooting), Harmeet Rajul Desai (table tennis), Pooja Dhanda (wrestling), Fouaad Mirza (equestrian), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (football), Poonam Yadav (cricket), Swapna Burman (athletics), Sundar Singh Gurjar (para sports-athletics), B Sai Praneeth (badminton), Simran Singh Shergill (polo).

Dronacharya Award (regular category): Vimal Kumar (badminton), Sandeep Gupta (table tennis), Mohinder Singh Dhillon (athletics).

Dronacharya Award (lifetime category): Mezban Patel (hockey), Rambir Singh Khokar (kabaddi), Sanjay Bhardwaj (cricket).

Dhyan Chand Award: Manuel Fredricks (hockey), Arup Basak (table tennis), Manoj Kumar (wrestling), Nitten Kirrtane (tennis), C Lalremsanga (archery)