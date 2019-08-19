Home Sport Other

WATCH | Madhya Pradesh's Usain Bolt Rameshwar Gurjar finishes last in trials

Rameshwar is a resident of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh.

Rameshwar Gurjar

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After making headlines with his 100m timings, Rameshwar Gurjar, also dubbed as the Usain Bolt of Madhya Pradesh, has come a cropper in the trials conducted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

In the last few days, a video of Rameshwar had gone viral on social media where he is seen completing a 100m race barefoot in just 11 seconds. Even Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had assured to get him inducted at the SAI centre in Bhopal.

Rameshwar, however, came last when he appeared for the trials at the Bhopal SAI centre. Competing with six other sprinters, Rameshwar finished sixth. He took 12.90 seconds to complete the race, which is far from the international standard. The trial race was won by Aayush Tiwary.

Rameshwar later said that running with shoes on a synthetic track was the reason behind his failure. He also added that he had an ache in his waist due to which he couldn't go full steam, but he will try to improve his performance next month.

Meanwhile, Rijiju tweeted: "Rameshwar Gurjar's trial run was conducted at TT Nagar Stadium by senior coaches of SAI and State Govt. Here, Rameshwar is seen running at extreme left. He is exhausted due to the glare of publicity so couldn't perform well. Will give proper time and training to him."

