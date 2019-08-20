Indian Grand Prix VI to bail out men’s relay team

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

The bizarre justifications of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) sometime seem so absurd that all communications seem unbelievable and incoherent. Sometimes, their explanations transmogrifies into something mysterious and secretive, they seem ridiculously superfluous. The federation might have honest intentions, but because of the way things are carried out, one starts to look at with suspicion.

Take for instance, the Indian Grand Prix VI in New Delhi on September 5 right after the Inter-State Athletics Championships in Lucknow between August 27-30. Until last week, the AFI officials had been maintaining that the elite quartermilers training abroad would not compete in India because there is ‘risk of injury’ and, as one coach had reportedly said, ‘danger of monsoon disease’. However, suddenly the federation takes a U-turn and announces the Indian GP VI in New Delhi. It’s bizarre because they could have participated in the Inter-State meet itself.

The AFI organised Indian GP V on August 16 in Patiala after cancelling it in Chennai because it was originally slated to be held within 36 hours of the Inter-State Athletics Championships ending. Apparently on the sidelines of GP V, top officials met and figured out that India’s men’s 4x400 team is precariously hanging on the edge at No 16 in the IAAF rankings for the World Championships to be held in Doha.

With the African Games to be held from August 16-30, AFI couldn’t take the risk of getting bumped out in the men’s 4x400m relay after spending almost eight months abroad training utilizing government funds. They will be targeting Colombia (14th; 3.01.41s) timings or at least better than Botswana (15th; 3.01.78s). The foreign participation is not new. This time, the AFI is planning to invite all too familiar Sri Lanka and Maldives teams to improve timings. How much it will help needs to be seen.

With two of the top quartermilers recovering (Arokia Rajiv and Dharun Ayyasamy), there is a possibility of failing to better the timing of 3.01.85s achieved at the Asian Games last year. Despite training and competing in Europe, if the quartermilers don’t perform it might be difficult for AFI to justify. The Indian men had clocked 3.02.59s in Turkey without Arokia and Dharun in July. Since the women’s and the mixed teams are ranked 14th and 13th, the AFI is not worried. However, they will keep a close watch on what’s happening in Africa.

Testing factor?

There is another possibility. Perhaps the federation doesn’t want to take risk as far as anti-doping is concerned. The sports ministry is quite stringent when it comes to dope testing athletes out-of-competition or in-competition before going for international meets.

And any adverse findings at the World Championships in Doha would attract ministry’s wrath. Interestingly, almost all athletes who have qualified will be competing at the Inter-State nationals or later in the Indian GP VI. Top throwers and jumpers are likely to participate in Lucknow. The athletes will continue their training in New Delhi and Patiala before departing for Doha some 8-10 days before the event. With so much scrutiny, the AFI would definitely try and avoid turning GP VI into a needless controversy.