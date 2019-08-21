Home Sport Other

A perfect incentive in her quest to bounce back

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: AN Arjuna Award, it goes without saying, brings along plenty of joy for those who earn it. For pugilist Sonia Lather, who was recently recommended for the coveted honour, it was a bittersweet moment. Perhaps, it came later than she had expected.

Inside the ring, the sting in her punch that had aided her in fetching medals in the past and propelled her for the award has evaded her in recent times. 
And that has pushed her down the pecking order in the national scheme of things. The women’s team is currently training in New Delhi, gearing up for the upcoming World Championships to be held in Russia (October 3-13). 

Lather, who had medalled in the 2016 edition (Astana) of the marquee event, is not part of the team. What’s worse, the boxer who had started 2019 with a gold medal in the senior nationals was not even considered for the selection trials that was held in New Delhi. “If I  don’t get a chance, then how will I prove myself?” the boxer, who vies in 57kg, says.

Nevertheless, she is willing to put her head down and do what she does best: keep fighting. At a time when her phone has been buzzing with congratulatory messages, she does not want to get drawn into negatives. “These setbacks have only made me stronger. Life goes on. I just want to prove myself whenever I get the chance,” the two-time Asian Championships (2012, 2017) silver medallist maintains. 

“I’m just trying to keep these things aside and my  focus is on nationals and qualifiers next year.” India women’s national team performance director Raffaele Bergamasco was one among many people to commend her. “She is certainly a good athlete with years of experience and has tasted plenty of success. I’m  delighted for her.”

And Bergamasco also shed some light on why the Haryana girl has taken the back seat in recent times. “The last twelve months or so her performance level has dipped a little and other youngsters have stepped up in her category.”

Bergamasco stressed that the 27-year-old’s performance is far from hopeless, pointing out that Neeraj (who recently grabbed headlines by winning gold in Russia), Manisha Moun, Sonia Chahal and Sakshi — her competition in the 57kg category — have been better, especially in international competitions.

Lather, on her part, is trying to stay objective and says that the award will push her to raise her game further. “It’s a great feeling (to get this award) but at the same time I feel there will be more  responsibilities on my shoulder.”

If she manages to defend her national title in December, that could possibly impress the coaches and selection panel and bring her back to the forefront.

